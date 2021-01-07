Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 11th (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, January 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 8th.

SPXS stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

