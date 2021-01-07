DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.04. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in DLH by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 121,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

