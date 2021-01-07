Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$78.00

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCBO. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.56.

Get Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) alerts:

TSE:DCBO opened at C$75.39 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -296.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.90.

About Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.