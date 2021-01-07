DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $256.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.37.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $223.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.70 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

