Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

