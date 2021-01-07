Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $96.94. 1,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $97.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,369.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,542 shares of company stock worth $29,295,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.