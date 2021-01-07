Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

