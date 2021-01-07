DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE:DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.