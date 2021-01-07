DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

