DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

