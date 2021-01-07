DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

