DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

