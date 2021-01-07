Dragonchain (DRGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.51 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $20.51 million and $150,996.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00297706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00030642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.18 or 0.02757668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

