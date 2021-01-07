Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Announces January 15th IPO

Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) is planning to raise $703 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 38,000,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Driven Brands Holdings generated $798.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.3 million. The company has a market cap of $3.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Barclays acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Credit Suisse, Baird, Piper Sandler and William Blair were co-managers.

Driven Brands Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America with a growing and highly-franchised base of more than 4,100 locations across 49 U.S. states and 14 international countries. Our scaled, diversified platform fulfills an extensive range of core consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands provides a breadth of high-quality and high-frequency services to a wide range of customers who rely on their cars in all economic environments to get to work and in many other aspects of their daily lives. Our asset-light business model generates consistent recurring revenue and strong operating margins, and requires limited maintenance capital expenditures. “.

Driven Brands Holdings was founded in 2015 and has 4900 employees. The company is located at 440 S. Church Street, Suite 700, Charlotte, NC 28202, US and can be reached via phone at (704) 377-8855 or on the web at http://www.drivenbrands.com.

