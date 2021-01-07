Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) vs. National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Financial Survey

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 22.76% 4.30% 2.54% National Retail Properties 35.97% 6.09% 3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duke Realty and National Retail Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73 National Retail Properties 0 4 1 1 2.50

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Duke Realty pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and National Retail Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 14.58 $428.97 million $1.44 26.51 National Retail Properties $670.49 million 10.30 $299.18 million $2.76 14.40

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.