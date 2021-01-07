Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 180,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 161,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

