DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,170 shares of company stock valued at $60,235,811 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

