DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $24.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DZS by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 57.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth $2,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

