Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $386.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.40 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $350.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,620 shares of company stock worth $9,680,342 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

