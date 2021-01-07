Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.89

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.