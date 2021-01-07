Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.08. 19,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.