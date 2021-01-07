Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.08. 19,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

