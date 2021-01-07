Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Up 8.7%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38. 209,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 140,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

