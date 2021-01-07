eBoost Market Capitalization Achieves $175,762.37 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $175,762.37 and approximately $31.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00439818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

