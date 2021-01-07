Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 426,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 221,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $163.56 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.