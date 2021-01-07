Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. Edenred has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

