Edmond Macri Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $241.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

