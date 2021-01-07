Edward Harris Fenster Sells 54,092 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,575,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $675,716.16.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,508.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunrun by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

