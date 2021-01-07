Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 20,523 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $3,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

