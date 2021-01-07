EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.72. 1,162,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,563,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on EH. BidaskClub upgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -148.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

