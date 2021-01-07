Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP) was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Approximately 6,506,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80,849% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.37 ($0.07).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.27.

About Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

