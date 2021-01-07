Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.00. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 299,921 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £706.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.31.

About Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.