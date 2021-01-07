Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.31

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.31 and traded as high as $121.80. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 1,218,010 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £694.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

About Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.