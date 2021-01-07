Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of LLY opened at $164.32 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03. The company has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

