Elysian Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Elysian has a market cap of $80,683.84 and approximately $701,479.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.