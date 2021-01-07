EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EMCHF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. EML Payments has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Get EML Payments alerts:

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.