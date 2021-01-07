Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Endo International traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 214207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

