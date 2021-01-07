Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 2.61. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,575,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 470,779 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 961,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 163,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 647,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 147,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

