Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shot up 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.37. 6,090,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 6,212,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.