Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

ERII stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $199,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

