Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 160.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $55,519.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00250972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00037915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001825 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 109.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.01461119 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,296,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,046,948 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

