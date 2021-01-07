Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $190.69 million and approximately $102.88 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00290228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.91 or 0.02725127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

ENJ is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin's official website is enjin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

