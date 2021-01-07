Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 242,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 177,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

