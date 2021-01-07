Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by 140166 to Neutral

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $203.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $210.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

