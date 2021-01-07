Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 14.8% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares traded up 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.56. 1,141,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,443,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.69.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

