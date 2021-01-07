EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.75 Million

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $94.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $100.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $395.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.17 million to $413.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $405.89 million, with estimates ranging from $386.78 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 5,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

