Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Up 5.2%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 519,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 724,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

