Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,336,000 after buying an additional 363,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,664,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.