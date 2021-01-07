Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRSN. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,861,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 943,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,754 shares of company stock worth $477,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

