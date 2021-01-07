Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $748,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.