ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESE. BidaskClub lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESE opened at $107.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $109.02.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

